S&P 500: Expect The Bubble To Pop In The Second Half Of 2025

Sungarden Investment Publishing
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • 2025’s first half was a trip. The second half should be no different. Welcome to modern markets!
  • I “expect” the stock market bubble to burst during the second half of the year. But way more important to me is attacking and exploiting whatever comes.
  • The S&P 500 is overvalued in many ways, but sentiment and gamification effects might continue to offset this.
  • I briefly review my progress with the ROAR Score, which is a rapidly expanding part of my work. Simple, effective, and takes advantage of how markets now operate.
  • Sungarden Investors Club members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »
Portrait of multiracial woman blowing bubble gum bubble in sun smiling

Counter/DigitalVision via Getty Images

When Seeking Alpha asked me to follow up on my 2025 "forecast" article, I was delighted. Hey, I like to keep score as much as the next guy. But I keep scoring a bit differently than many. I can tell from having responded to more than 4,000

SUNGARDEN'S INVESTING GROUP AT SEEKING ALPHA

By Rob Isbitts, Jack Bowman and Kenio Fontes

Would our club help you?

If you agree with most of these below, there's a good chance it can.

  1. When my portfolio loses 10%, I'm upset
  2. I prefer straight talk to fancy investing jargon
  3. I want to learn how to better manage risk
  4. I prefer to understand a process than just receive "talking points"
  5. I want to capitalize on changing markets
  6. Most investing services are more hype than help
  7. I'm less confident in bear markets than in bull markets
  8. I know there's a lot more to learn

This article was written by

Sungarden Investment Publishing
8.08K Followers
I'm Rob Isbitts, founder of Sungarden Investment Publishing. I run the new investing group Sungarden Investors Club, a community dedicated to navigating the modern investment climate with humility, discipline, and a non-traditional approach to income investing. I've been charting investments since the 1980s, and I spent decades an an investment advisor and fund manager before semi-retiring in 2020. Now, this investing group is my focus. The markets tells us a story…we just have to listen! I teach subscribers how to do that.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I regularly have long positions, option collars, puts, calls and other postions related to macro ETFs like SPY, QQQ, DIA.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SPY ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on SPY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
QQQ
--
SPY
--
DIA
--
IVV
--
IWM
--
VOO
--
SP500
--
NDX
--
DJI
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News