Alphabet Vs. OpenAI: Why I'm Not Panicking About Chrome

Tech Stock Pros
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • OpenAI is launching its own AI-powered browser, posing the first real competition to Alphabet Inc.'s Chrome browser and its ad revenue, which makes up 74% of total revenue.
  • This looks disastrous for Google at face value, but it won't be a train wreck for the GOOGL stock. Chrome is more resilient-than-market expects, with Gemini integrated and a 68% market share.
  • Not to mention, Chrome remains the default browser for Samsung devices.
  • We're not expecting Chrome's market share to be risk-free, but we think the longer growth story for the stock is more than intact because of YouTube and Waymo.
  • GOOGL stock is undervalued at current levels, and we think investors shouldn't get caught up in the search panic and focus on the big picture.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Tech Contrarians get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Wide shot luchador trying to take down opponent during lucha libre match

Thomas Barwick

We’ve all been sitting in the panic of AI chatbots pressuring Alphabet Inc.’s (GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL) long-time search engine dominance, and it’s finally happening.

This morning, Reuters broke the news that OpenAI is releasing an AI-powered web browser

Don’t just invest—dominate with Tech Contrarians' realized return on closed positions of 65.8% since inception. You’ll get exclusive insights into high-focus stocks, curated watchlists, one-on-one portfolio consultations, and everything from live portfolio tracking to earnings updates on 50+ companies. Subscribe today for 20% off.

And remember, be the first to know, not the last to react.

This article was written by

Tech Stock Pros
10.76K Followers

Tech Stock Pros is a team of three former technology sector engineers with a long history of investing in the tech sector.

They run Tech Contrarians, an investing group providing institutional-level company research to individual investors. Utilizing a live portfolio with quarterly updates, bi-weekly newsletters, and answering questions daily via chat, Tech Stock Pros aims to demystify investing in the technology sector. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GOOGL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GOOGL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GOOG
--
GOOGL
--
GOOG:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News