Credo's Valuation Isn't Frothy
Summary
- Credo's revenue and EPS growth are impressive, with margins expanding and Q1 guidance pointing to even stronger results ahead.
- Management is actively diversifying the customer base, reducing Amazon dependency and mitigating key business risks.
- Despite a high P/S ratio, I believe Credo's exceptional growth and industry leadership justify the premium valuation.
- Technical indicators remain bullish, supporting my continued buy rating as the company's outlook and execution remain outstanding.
