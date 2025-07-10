Mawer Investment Management Q2 2025 Quarterly Update

Market Overview
The second quarter of 2025 was defined by persistent volatility and shifts in global economic momentum, as markets navigated a challenging landscape of trade policy uncertainty, geopolitical risk, and evolving fiscal priorities. The quarter opened with lingering anxiety from extended losses in March and fears of a new round of protectionist measures from Washington.
However, despite persistent trade and geopolitical uncertainties, the S&P 500 Index (SPX)(SP500) posted a strong rebound this past quarter, surging more than 24% from its April lows in U.S. dollar terms, and reaching new record highs by late June. The rally was primarily fueled by investor optimism around falling inflation and growing expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts, which for now have overshadowed concerns about tariffs and policy risks. Softer than-expected inflation data for five consecutive months reinforced a view that monetary policy would turn more accommodative, prompting some investors to rotate back into growth sectors such as information technology and industrials. While headline risks from tariffs occasionally unsettled markets, they did not trigger sustained selloffs, as investors focused instead on the supportive backdrop of household spending, a relatively healthy labor market, and strong corporate balance sheets.
Europe and select emerging markets performed well, benefiting from coordinated fiscal expansion, infrastructure spending, a weakening U.S. dollar, and a perception of relative geopolitical stability during the height of the tariff threats during the quarter.
Canadian equities also performed well this quarter, with the S&P/TSX Composite Index and S&P/TSX Small Cap Index both reaching new highs in June, propelled by fairly broad-based sector gains, a surge in gold, and intraquarter energy prices. Ottawa’s post-election policy pivot, highlighted by the passage of Bill C-5 and a ThroneSpeech focused on reindustrialization and resource sector support, provided further tailwinds for Canadian markets. Despite new U.S. tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum, sentiment improved as President Trump signaled openness to resolving trade tensions at the G7 summit.
The Canadian dollar strengthened over the quarter, supported by steady domestic economic data and somewhat stable oil prices, but especially by weakness in the U.S. dollar as expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts grew and inflation pressures eased. Stronger-than-expected economic data also influenced Canadian interest rates.
Canadian universe fixed income returns were negative in the quarter, as tightening corporate credit spreads after the early spike in April and earned income were not enough to offset longer yields moving higher. Higher long bond yields are a potential sign that investors are concerned about rising government debt and deficits and as a result are demanding greater compensation for lending to governments.
How Did We Do?
Our international equity strategy continued to benefit from exposure to high-quality, stable business models—particularly from defense contractors. Germany’s Rheinmetall (OTCPK:RNMBF)(OTCPK:RNMBY) which was up more than 40% in the quarter, and UK based BAE (OTCPK:BAESF)(OTCPK:BAESY) also appreciated considerably amidst heightened geopolitical risks and rising defense spending. Within international and emerging markets, South Korea-based defense company, LIG Nex1, with a key strength in complex precision-guided missile systems, saw its share price rise considerably this quarter. Importantly, our investment process emphasizes identifying wealth-creating companies with strong management teams, while also recognizing that valuation is a critical consideration. As some global defense stocks have rallied recently, we remain attentive to valuation to ensure any potential additions to the portfolio continue to meet our disciplined criteria.
Unlike the previous quarter, our U.S. equity strategy underperformed the S&P 500 Index, largely due to an underweight exposure to high-flying technology and consumer names. Some healthcare holdings, including UnitedHealth Group (UNH) and Becton Dickinson (BDX), experienced significant declines this past quarter. UnitedHealth’s shares fell primarily due to unexpectedly high medical costs in its Medicare Advantage business, which squeezed margins and led to a rare earnings miss and a substantial profit forecast cut. This was further exacerbated by leadership upheaval, including the sudden resignation of the CEO, and increased regulatory risk. Becton Dickinson’s shares dropped sharply following disappointing results and lowered guidance, driven by ongoing challenges in China and its Life Sciences segment, including reduced research funding and tariff-related cost pressures.
In Canada, global distributor of heavy equipment Finning (OTCPK:FINGF) has seen minimal direct impact from tariffs and stands to benefit from strong infrastructure and energy investment in Canada, as well as potential boosts from policy initiatives like Build Canada. Our Canadian small cap equity strategy had a strong quarter as Kraken Robotics (OTCQB:KRKNF), a provider of sensors, robotic systems, and batteries for autonomous underwater vehicles delivered healthy returns, driven by increased government defense spending. Fuel tank manufacturer TerraVest Industries (OTCPK:TRRVF) also continued its impressive run, with management excelling at their growth-by-acquisition strategy and enhancing its product offerings.
Within Canadian bonds, credit related positions were a positive contributor as we saw a reversal in performance from last quarter with the higher quality, more liquid names that we own rebounding nicely. And those invested in our global credit opportunities strategy saw a positive return, benefitting from slightly lower short dated government bond yields, the addition of select high yield positions which experienced spread compression, and healthy carry from coupon income.
During the quarter, we made a modest reduction to U.S. equity holdings within the balanced strategy, reallocating some of the proceeds to our global small cap equity and emerging markets equity strategies. These adjustments were designed to slightly decrease our U.S. equity weight relative to our benchmark and enhance the geographic and currency diversification of our overall equity exposure.
Looking Ahead
As we move into the second half of 2025, the global outlook remains uncertain, shaped by ongoing trade tensions, fiscal challenges, and geopolitical risks. The upcoming expiration of the tariff reprieve is a key concern. However, there is a possibility that the deadline could be extended yet again, as the administration has signaled flexibility and suggested that productive negotiations may warrant further pauses—effectively kicking the can down the road, a scenario that would likely be welcomed by investors seeking to avoid immediate disruption. Alternatively, if the reprieve expires and higher tariffs are imposed, markets could react negatively, but recent history suggests the administration may quickly soften its stance or roll back tariffs in response to financial market turmoil, as has occurred previously. Although some tensions have eased, tariffs remain high, and the risk of escalation persists.
Canada faces a pivotal moment. The government’s new focus on streamlining regulations and supporting the resource sector signals a shift toward reindustrialization, creating opportunities in infrastructure, energy, and defense. However, this also raises questions about fiscal sustainability and the potential for higher taxes as deficits grow. The Bank of Canada is expected to hold rates steady for now, with possible cuts later in the year if inflation cools or the job market weakens. The Canadian dollar is likely to remain volatile, influenced by interest rate moves and fiscal policy.
In the U.S., policy uncertainty continues amid efforts to reshore manufacturing, expand fiscal spending, and debate taxes. While equity markets have been resilient, high valuations and a lower risk premium suggest a tougher road ahead, especially if long-term rates stay elevated or earnings slow. Investors are watching the Federal Reserve closely; the impact of any rate cuts will depend on the reasons behind them. If cuts respond to economic weakness, defensive sectors may outperform and the dollar could weaken. Conversely, cuts amid steady growth would support risk assets, but cuts despite rising inflation could undermine confidence and pressure the dollar.
Globally, central banks are moving at different speeds, with Europe, the UK, and many emerging markets further along in easing cycles. The risk of renewed conflict in the Middle East—and its impact on oil prices—remains a wildcard for global growth and inflation.
Events so far this year have reaffirmed the importance of diversification, quality, and adaptability in navigating today’s markets. In this environment of ongoing uncertainty, our approach remains rooted in resilience and disciplined decision-making. Ultimately, when uncertainty is the only certainty, our strength comes not from trying to predict what lies ahead, but from preparing thoughtfully for a range of outcomes—always mindful that our response to the unknown is what determines lasting success.
Disclaimers
This document is for informational purposes only. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the fund facts and prospectus before investing. The indicated rates of return (other than for a money market fund) are the historical annual compounded total returns including changes in unit value and reinvestment of all distributions. The indicated rates of return for a money market fund is an annualized historical yield based on the seven-day period ended as indicated and annualized in the case of effective yield by compounding the seven-day return and does not represent an actual one-year return. The indicated rates of return do not take into account sales, redemption, distribution or optional charges or income taxes payable by any securityholder that would have reduced returns. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Mutual fund securities are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or by any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurances that a money market fund will be able to maintain its net asset value per unit at a constant amount or that the full amount of your investment will be returned to you. Mawer Mutual Funds are managed by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.
Mawer Mutual Funds do not have trailing commissions. If you purchased units of the Mawer Mutual Funds through a third-party dealer, you may be subject to commissions or additional sales charges. Please contact your dealer for more information.
This Mawer Quarterly includes certain statements that are “forward looking information” or “forward looking statements” (collectively, “forward looking information”) within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this report that address activities, events or developments that the portfolio advisor, Mawer Investment Management Ltd., expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including such things as anticipated financial performance, beliefs, plans, goals, objectives, assumptions, information and statements about possible future events, conditions, results of operations, are forward looking information. The words “may”, “could”, “would”, “should”, “believe”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “intend”, “forecast”, “objective”, “will” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking information. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward looking information. Forward looking information is subject to various risks described in the Simplified Prospectus, uncertainties, and assumptions about the Fund, capital markets and economic factors, which could cause actual results to vary and in some instances to differ materially from those anticipated by the portfolio advisor and expressed in this report. Material risk factors include, but are not limited to, general economic, political and market factors in North America and internationally, interest and foreign exchange rates, global equity and capital markets, business competition, technological change, changes in government regulations, unexpected judicial or regulatory proceedings, and catastrophic events. The foregoing list of risk factors is not exhaustive.
All opinions contained in forward looking information are subject to change without notice and are provided in good faith and are based on the estimates and opinions of the portfolio advisor at the time the information is presented. The portfolio advisor has no specific intention of updating any forward looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by securities legislation. Certain information about specific holdings in the Fund, including any opinion, is based upon various sources believed to be reliable, but cannot be guaranteed to be current, accurate or complete and is subject to change without notice. Index returns are supplied by third parties—we believe the data to be accurate, however, cannot guarantee its accuracy.
Performance returns for the Mawer Mutual Funds and benchmarks are calculated by Mawer Investment Management Ltd. These returns are historical simple returns for the 3 month, YTD, and 1 year periods, and annualized compounded total returns for periods after 1 year.
Non‑performance related material in this document reflects the opinions of the writer, and does not reflect fact or predictions of actual events or impacts, and cannot be relied upon for investing purposes or as investment advice or guarantees of any kind.
The MSCI information may only be used for your internal use, may not be reproduced or disseminated in any form and may not be used as a basis for or a component of any financial instruments or products or indices. None of the MSCI information is intended to constitute investment advice or a recommendation to make (or refrain from making) any kind of investment decision and may not be relied on as such. Historical data and analysis should not be taken as an indication or guarantee of any future performance analysis, forecast or prediction. The MSCI information is provided on an “as is” basis and the user of this information assumes the entire risk of any use made of this information. MSCI, each of its affiliates and each other person involved in or related to compiling, computing or creating any MSCI information (collectively, the “MSCI Parties”) expressly disclaims all warranties (including, without limitation, any warranties of originality, accuracy, completeness, timeliness, non-infringement, merchantability and fitness for a particular purpose) with respect to this information. Without limiting any of the foregoing, in no event shall any MSCI Party have any liability for any direct, indirect, special, incidental, punitive, consequential (including, without limitation, lost profits) or any other damages. (www.msci.com)
London Stock Exchange Group plc and its group undertakings (collectively, the “LSE Group”). © LSE Group 2025. FTSE Russell is a trading name of certain of the LSE Group companies. FTSE® is a trade mark(s) of the relevant LSE Group companies and is/are used by any other LSE Group company under license. “TMX®” is a trade mark of TSX, Inc. and used by the LSE Group under license. All rights in the FTSE Russell indexes or data vest in the relevant LSE Group company which owns the index or the data. Neither LSE Group nor its licensors accept any liability for any errors or omissions in the indexes or data and no party may rely on any indexes or data contained in this communication. No further distribution of data from the LSE Group is permitted without the relevant LSE Group company’s express written consent. The LSE Group does not promote, sponsor or endorse the content of this communication.
