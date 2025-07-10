Wolfspeed: The Wolf Is Shedding Its Debt, Not Its Teeth
Summary
- Wolfspeed, Inc. is set to rebuild with Apollo and Renesas. Aiming to slash about $4.6 billion in debt. This positions the company for a turnaround after Chapter 11 protection.
- Renesas converts $2 billion deposit into equity. They take a 38.7% share in Wolfspeed and become its largest stakeholder. A bullish sign showing strong strategic backing for the company's recovery.
- New management appointments and higher fab utilization could drive margin improvements, which they aim to do post-rebuild with a clean slate.
- Despite bankruptcy risks, speculative interest remains due to potential shareholder retention and sector tailwinds; the next two months are critical for turnaround success.
- I hereon share my updated sentiment on WOLF stock and why I think this rebuild poses an attractive opportunity for long-term investors.
