Gold was the best major asset class in the first half. I always like to view the BofA performance quilt, and the precious metal is making a run to be the back-to-back champion, even as the global stock market hits new
UGL: Why $3,500 Is Key For The Gold Trade
Summary
- Gold has outperformed major asset classes, but momentum is slowing and other metals are currently leading in 2025.
- I rate ProShares Ultra Gold ETF (UGL) a hold, citing risks of leveraged ETFs and gold’s technical resistance at $3,500.
- Periods of high volatility and seasonality make UGL less attractive now; a breakout above $3,500 would improve the outlook.
- Maintaining core gold exposure via GLD and using UGL tactically on breakouts is the preferred strategy for now.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.