Bitcoin: Price Breaks Out Of Consolidation And Retests The $112,000 High (Technical Analysis)

Traders Union
76 Followers

Summary

  • Bitcoin surged 2.8% on Wednesday to retest May's all-time high.
  • Profit-taking signals emerge from long-term holders' on-chain activity.
  • $110,530 support to prevent Bitcoin from falling back into its eight-week range.

The New Gold. Bitcoin Concept

BlackJack3D

By Sholanke Dele

Bitcoin price surprised traders on Wednesday by posting a sharp 2.8% surge, its biggest gain in six days.

The move broke through a narrow five-day range between $107,350 and $109,800, pushing price above June’s high at $110,530 and retesting

This article was written by

Traders Union
76 Followers
Traders Union is a leading financial portal dedicated to empowering traders and investors with essential information to maximize their success in the financial markets. Its mission is to create a trusted platform where users can easily access comprehensive details about the top brokerage firms offering the most favorable and seamless trading conditions. Founded in 2010, Traders Union was built on the idea of providing thorough and unbiased reviews of international forex brokers, along with high-quality content covering global trading and investment trends. Traders Union saves time and effort by making the process of selecting a reliable broker hassle-free. With the Traders Union Broker Rating, users have all the data needed to make well-informed decisions, eliminating the need for endless research and review reading.

Recommended For You

About BTC-USD Crypto

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Supply
Market Cap
Volume 24h
Volume $ 24h
Compare to Peers

More on BTC-USD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BTC-USD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News