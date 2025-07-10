Ultragenyx: 'Hold' The Best Strategy As Stock Tanks On Bone Disease Study Miss

Edmund Ingham
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. shares plunged nearly 30% after the Phase 3 ORBIT study for UX143 did not end early, raising doubts about efficacy endpoints.
  • The company's financials show impressive revenue growth but persistent heavy losses, with a dwindling cash position and no near-term profitability in sight.
  • UX143 (setrusumab) is critical for Ultragenyx's future, especially as Crysvita faces patent expiration in 2030 and competition looms from Amgen.
  • Given the uncertainty around UX143's approval and ongoing financial risks, I recommend a cautious "wait and see" approach rather than buying the dip.

healthy boneand and osteoporosis bone - direct comparison - 3D Rendering

CreVis2

Explanation For Ultragenyx's Heavy Losses In Trading Today

This is my first time covering Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE), a commercial-stage, rare disease specialist pharmaceutical company, whose shares are down nearly 30% in trading so far today, trading at $29, valuing the company

This article was written by

Edmund Ingham
13.52K Followers

Edmund Ingham is a biotech consultant. He has been covering biotech, healthcare, and pharma for over 5 years, and has put together detailed reports of over 1,000 companies. He leads the investing group Haggerston BioHealth.

The group is for both novice and experienced biotech investors. It provides catalysts to look out for and buy and sell ratings. It also provides product sales and forecasts for all the Big Pharmas, forecasting, integrated financial statements, discounted cash flow analysis and market by market analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

