Hit The Bottom, Hunt The Yield (Part 1): LXP Industrial Trust's Preferred

Arbitrage Trader
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • LXP.PR.C preferred stock is uniquely lagging peers, offering a high yield while sitting at the bottom of its chart.
  • LXP Industrial Trust boasts a strong portfolio, investment-grade tenants, and solid asset coverage, supporting the preferred's risk profile.
  • Compared to sector benchmarks, LXP.PR.C delivers the highest current yield, despite not being rated by agencies.
  • I see LXP.PR.C as a timely opportunity: limited downside, attractive yield, and strong potential for price catch-up versus peers.

Seine et Marne. Close up of a kitten (female) aged 11 weeks over a tree branch, chasing a butterfly. Kitten Norwegian Forest.

Christophe LEHENAFF/Photononstop via Getty Images

Co-authored by Strategic Yield.

With the following lines, we begin a new series in which we will look for financial instruments that have hit bottom, different from their peers. Because that is exactly what we are always

Trade With Beta

At Trade With Beta,

we discuss ideas like this as they happen in more detail. All active investors are welcome to join on a free trial and ask any question in our chat room full of sophisticated traders and investors.

This article was written by

Arbitrage Trader
14.76K Followers

Arbitrage Trader, aka Denislav Iliev has been day trading for 15+ years and leads a team of 40 analysts. They identify mispriced investments in fixed-income and closed-end funds based on simple-to-understand financial logic.

Denislav leads the investing group Trade With Beta, features of the service include: frequent picks for mispriced preferred stocks and baby bonds, weekly reviews of 1200+ equities, IPO previews, hedging strategies, an actively managed portfolio, and chat for discussion. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LXP.PR.C either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About LXP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on LXP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LXP
--
LXP.PR.C
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News