Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) may be facing substantial headwinds resulting from the 50% tariff imposed on Canadian imports of aluminum into the U.S. This could potentially upend management’s debt and capital return program in the
Alcoa's Wild Ride: Aluminum Giant Can Survive The 50% Tariff (Earnings Preview)
Summary
- I reiterate my Buy rating on Alcoa Corporation despite tariff headwinds, with a reduced price target of $34.64/share at 5.39x eFY26 EV/aEBITDA.
- Alcoa is mitigating tariff risks by rerouting Canadian shipments and expects a lower-than-feared financial impact, preserving some margin despite industry challenges.
- The Ma’aden JV sale and improved leverage position strengthen Alcoa’s balance sheet, enabling future shareholder returns once net debt targets are achieved.
- AA shares trade at a significant discount to peers, offering upside potential if trade deals improve and global market dynamics turn favorable.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.