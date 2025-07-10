In November, I cautioned that Gray Media Inc. (NYSE:GTN) was likely 'dead money' as investors await the next political cycle. Indeed, shares of the media company fell to a low of ~$3/share following its poorly received Q3/24 earnings
Gray Media: 2026 Shaping Up To Be A Massive Year
Summary
- GTN shares rebounded after a strong Q2/25 pre-announcement, with early political ad revenue signaling a robust 2026 election cycle.
- Political ad spending is expected to surge, especially with Elon Musk's opposition to Trump's 'Big Beautiful Bill' and potential new party involvement.
- Gray Media's deleveraging opportunity remains compelling; a repeat of 2022's political ad windfall could drive significant debt reduction and share price upside.
