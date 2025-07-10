AZZ Inc. (AZZ) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Q1: 2025-07-09 Earnings Summary

EPS of $1.78 beats by $0.19
 | Revenue of $421.96M (2.12% Y/Y) misses by $13.95M

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call July 10, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

David Nark - Chief Marketing, Communications & Investor Relations Officer
Jason Crawford - Chief Financial Officer
Thomas E. Ferguson - President, CEO & Director

Conference Call Participants

Adam Robert Thalhimer - Thompson, Davis & Company, Inc., Research Division
Daniel Rizzo - Jefferies LLC, Research Division
Gerard J. Sweeney - ROTH Capital Partners, LLC, Research Division
Ghansham Panjabi - Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division
Jonathan Paul Braatz - Unidentified Company
Kansas City Capital Associates - Unidentified Company
Mark La France Reichman - NOBLE Capital Markets, Inc., Research Division
Nicholas Giles - B. Riley Securities, Inc., Research Division
Sandra J. Martin - Three Part Advisors, LLC

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the AZZ First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Sandy Martin of Three Part Advisors. Please go ahead.

Sandra J. Martin

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today to review AZZ's first quarter fiscal 2026 results for the period ended May 31, 2025. Joining the call today are Tom Ferguson, President and Chief Executive Officer; Jason Crawford, Chief Financial Officer; and David Nark, Chief Marketing, Communications and Investor Relations Officer.

After today's prepared remarks, we will open the call for questions. Please note that the live webcast for today's call can be found at www.azz.com/investor-events.

Before we begin, I want to remind everyone that our discussion today will include forward-looking statements made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. By their nature, forward-looking statements are uncertain and outside the company's control. Except for actual results, AZZ's comments containing forward-looking statements may involve risks and uncertainties, some of which

