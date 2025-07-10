FXE: The Trend Remains Bullish

Andrew Hecht
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The Euro has rallied 16.23% against the U.S. dollar in 2025, breaking key technical resistance and maintaining a bullish trend.
  • FXE ETF effectively tracks the Euro/USD exchange rate, offering liquidity and convenience for investors seeking Euro exposure in standard brokerage accounts.
  • Despite the Euro's strength versus the dollar, gold has outperformed both, becoming the second-largest reserve asset for central banks, surpassing the Euro.
  • A decisive break above $1.2349 could end the Euro's long-term bearish trend, potentially triggering a multi-year bull market against the U.S. dollar.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Hecht Commodity Report. Learn More »
EU and USA flags above dark sky. Europe Union and United States of America trade and political confrontation

Tomas Ragina/iStock via Getty Images

While the U.S. dollar remains the world’s reserve currency, the Euro is the second most watched and traded foreign exchange instrument. The Euro has not been around for long, as the launch was on January 1, 1999. The European Union replaced the individual currencies of its

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from a top-ranked author in commodities, forex, and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of over 29 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish, and neutral calls, directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders and investors.

This article was written by

Andrew Hecht
30.1K Followers

Andrew Hecht is a 35-year Wall Street veteran covering commodities and precious metals.

He runs the investing group The Hecht Commodity Report, one of the most comprehensive commodities services available. It covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FXE ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on FXE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FXE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News