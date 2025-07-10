Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (BSET) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Q2 2025 Results Conference Call July 10, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

J. Michael Daniel - Senior VP and Chief Financial & Administrative Officer

Robert H. Spilman - President, CEO & Chairman

Conference Call Participants

Anthony Chester Lebiedzinski - Sidoti & Company, LLC

Brian Gordon - Water Tower Research LLC

Operator

I will now hand the conference over to your first speaker, Mr. Mike Daniel, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.

J. Michael Daniel

Thank you, Olivia, for the introduction. Welcome to Bassett Furniture's earnings call for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 ended May 31, 2025. Joining me today is our Chairman and CEO, Rob Spilman. We issued our news release yesterday after the market closed, and it's available on our website. We will be filing our Form 10-Q early this morning and that, too, will be on the website. After today's remarks, we will open the call up for a Q&A session. We will post a transcript of the call on Bassett's investor website following the conference call.

