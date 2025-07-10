Intuit: Should Pay Employees Solely With Stock, As Investors Miraculously Ignore It

YR Research
4.53K Followers

Summary

  • Intuit Inc. is a high-quality, fast-growing company with a wide moat and sticky customer base, but its valuation is extremely stretched.
  • Despite strong revenue growth and some margin expansion, true profitability is overstated due to heavy reliance on non-GAAP metrics and stock-based compensation.
  • Intuit trades at a significant premium to peers like Microsoft, SAP, Salesforce, and Adobe, which cannot be justified by its fundamentals alone.
  • Given the disconnect between real earnings and valuation, I reiterate my Sell rating on INTU stock despite its impressive business performance.

Mixed race boy covering his eyes

Jose Luis Pelaez Inc/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) is an amazing company that is constantly exceeding expectations while fending off competition as it executes at an industry-leading pace to meet the needs of its customers.

In a

This article was written by

YR Research
4.53K Followers
I aim to invest in companies with perfect qualitative attributes, buy them at an attractive price based on fundamentals, and hold them forever. I hope to publish articles covering such companies approximately 3 times per week, with extensive quarterly follow-ups and constant updates.I manage a concentrated portfolio targeted at avoiding losers and maximizing exposure to big winners. This means that often I'll rate great companies at a 'Hold' because their growth opportunity is below my threshold, or their downside risk is too high.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About INTU Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on INTU

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
INTU
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News