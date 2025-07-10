NTSI: An ETF That Fits Perfectly With The Current Economic Environment
Summary
- NTSI offers a unique 90/60 structure, combining developed market equities with U.S. Treasury futures for enhanced capital efficiency and moderate income.
- With a competitive 0.26% expense ratio and a stable 2.63% yield, NTSI is well-suited for long-term diversified portfolios.
- The fund's valuation is attractive, with a lower P/E ratio than peers, reducing risk and providing solid exposure to international markets, especially Europe and Japan.
- I recommend NTSI as a compelling buy for investors seeking low-cost, diversified international equity exposure with the potential for outperformance if the U.S. dollar weakens.
