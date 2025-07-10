It's rare to come across a beaten-up stock, one that remains profitable during a stretch of incredible bad luck, where you can pinpoint the day when investors capitulated for the final time. Today (July 10th, 2025), I added considerable
Helen Of Troy: Buying Peak Fear
Summary
- Helen of Troy Limited's Q1 earnings miss and tariff chaos have driven extreme pessimism, but the business remains cash flow positive and operationally resilient.
- Management is actively reducing China exposure, insiders are buying, and technical indicators suggest capitulation, supporting my contrarian Strong Buy rating in the low $20s.
- The market is ignoring Helen's global sourcing flexibility and manageable debt, with a possible earnings rebound to $5/share in 2026 from a cycle low in calendar 2025.
- At 15%+ for earnings and FCF yield and "deep value" multiples, HELE stock offers rare asymmetric upside for investors willing to buy when market sentiment is darkest.
