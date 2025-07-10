The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts
154.16K Followers

Q3: 2025-07-10 Earnings Summary

Insights
EPS of $0.51 beats by $0.01
 | Revenue of $380.96M (13.80% Y/Y) beats by $11.50K

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Q3 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 10, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Christopher James Bealer - Chief Financial Officer
Geoff E. Tanner - CEO, President & Director
Joshua Levine - VP of Investor Relations & Treasury

Conference Call Participants

Alexia Jane Burland Howard - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC., Research Division
Brian Patrick Holland - D.A. Davidson & Co., Research Division
James Ronald Salera - Stephens Inc., Research Division
John Joseph Baumgartner - Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Research Division
Jon Robert Andersen - William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division
Kaumil S. Gajrawala - Jefferies LLC, Research Division
Matthew Edward Smith - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division
Peter K. Grom - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to Simply Good Foods Company's Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this conference is being recorded.

At this time, I'll turn the conference over to Joshua Levine, Vice President of Investor Relations. Joshua, you may begin.

Joshua Levine

Thank you, operator. Good morning, and welcome to The Simply Good Foods Company's Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Earnings Call for the 13-week period ended May 31, 2025. Today, Geoff Tanner, President and CEO; and Chris Bealer, CFO, will provide you with an overview of our results, which were provided in our earnings release issued earlier this morning at approximately 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Our prepared remarks will then be followed by a Q&A session. A copy of the release and accompanying presentation are available on the Investors section of the company's website at www.thesimplygoodfoodscompany.com. This call is being webcast and an archive of today's remarks will be made available.

During the course of today's call, management will make forward-looking statements, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties that

Recommended For You

About SMPL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SMPL

Trending Analysis

Trending News