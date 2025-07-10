Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RHUHF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCPK:RHUHF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 10, 2025 2:30 PM ET

Antoine Auclair - CFO & COO

Richard Lord - CEO, President & Executive Director

Nikolai Goroupitch - CIBC Capital Markets, Research Division

Zachary Evershed - National Bank Financial, Inc., Research Division

July 10, 2025.

Richard Lord

Merci, Thank you. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Richelieu's conference call for the second quarter and first half ended May 31, 2025. With me is Antoine Auclair, CFO and COO. As usual, note that some of today's issue include forward- looking information, which is provided with the usual disclaimer as reported in our financial filings.

This was another quarter of good progress for Richelieu, both in terms of sales growth and new business acquisition. And we ended the first half year with a sound financial position. We are pleased with the 6.4% increase in total sales. We posted a solid performance in the U.S. with sales increase of 11.7% in U.S. dollar, of which 6.6% coming from internal growth.

In Canada, we had a steady performance despite the more challenging economic conditions during the period, particularly in Ontario, where our sales manufacturers were down, offsetting the good performance in Eastern Canada.

It should also be noted that since May, we had to make selling price adjustment in response to U.S. tariff. This adjustment had a minimal effect upward -- a minimal upward effect on the 6.6% internal growth we achieved in our U.S. markets, but with no impact on our gross margin since it's surpassed through.

Regarding our acquisition strategy, which we