Summary

  • Tesla, Inc. rallied on a better-than-feared 2Q deliveries drop of 14% YoY, but reversed after CEO Elon Musk launched his "America Party" to challenge President Trump.
  • Despite modest 0.8% YoY growth following 8 consecutive quarters of delivery declines in China, the company is facing increasing competition in the region.
  • The market remains focused on Tesla’s FSD and Robotaxi roadmap, but the recent Robotaxi debut underwhelmed, marked by multiple traffic violations in Austin, Texas.
  • President Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill to eliminate the EV tax credit, along with his deteriorating relationship with Elon Musk, adds another layer of regulatory risk for the company.
  • TSLA saw multiple downward revisions, but 0 upward revisions in both revenue and EPS over the past three months, pushing its forward P/E to 170x.

Tesla Signage at Delivery Front Entrance

Will Momentum Continue?

Tesla, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock jumped more than 5% in a relief rally despite reporting another quarterly decline in deliveries. It appears the market had already anticipated negative YoY growth for Q2, and

