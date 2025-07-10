One of my first articles here on Seeking Alpha focused on Altria (NYSE:MO). In that analysis, I highlighted that investors have for decades underestimated the long-term profitability of the tobacco industry, and the dividend should be safe, at least
Altria: Volume Declines Accelerate And Strategy Falters (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- Altria's next-generation products strategy seems to be failing. NJOY, SWIC, and Ploom don't look promising. On! pouches are threatened by the recently launched Velo Plus.
- Accelerating double-digit volume declines threaten Altria's revenue and put the long-term safety of the dividend at risk.
- Valuation is no longer compelling: higher risk, lower expected returns, and accelerating volume declines, and a seemingly failing NGP strategy justify downgrading Altria to a 'hold.'
- Unless volume declines moderately, I see little hope for a turnaround and plan to reduce my position further if the outlook worsens.
