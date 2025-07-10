E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (ETWO) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call July 10, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the E2open Fiscal First Quarter and Full Year 2026 Earnings Conference Call. Today's call will include recorded comments from our Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Appel; and our Chief Financial Officer, Marje Armstrong.

Due to E2open's pending acquisition by WiseTech Global, as announced on May 25, 2025, we will not conduct a live Q&A session after today's call or participate in individual post-call discussions with analysts and investors. In addition, we will not continue our past practice of providing quarterly guidance. We will, however, review our full year fiscal 2026 guidance.

A replay and transcript of today's call will be available on the company's Investor Relations website at investors.e2open.com. Information to access this replay is listed in today's press release, which is also available on our Investor Relations website.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that during today's call, we will be making forward-looking statements regarding future events and financial performance, including full year fiscal 2026 and our pending acquisition by WiseTech Global. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. E2open cautions that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. We encourage you to review our most recent reports filed with the SEC, including our 10-K or any applicable