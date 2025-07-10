Ethereum: Beginning Of A Large Long-Term Breakout Rally (Technical Analysis)

Summary

  • Ethereum is breaking out above $2,600 with a high-conviction technical setup, signaling the start of a potential multi-year bull phase with projected upside targets of $5K, $10K–$12K, and even $54K.
  • A favorable political shift is fueling the rally: President Trump has designated crypto a strategic asset, dismantled anti-crypto regulatory forces, and appointed a White House advisor for crypto policy.
  • Institutional adoption is accelerating as BlackRock and Fidelity pour hundreds of millions into ETH spot ETFs weekly. Ethereum is also becoming the backbone of tokenized financial instruments.
  • Fundamentals and technicals are aligned: Ethereum is not just seeing capital inflows—it’s taking out its 200-day and 200-week EMAs, monthly RSI is launching off historic rally zones, and the ETH/BTC ratio is turning decisively in ETH’s favor.
  • Ethereum is the financial operating system for the emerging Intelligence Economy, with real-world use cases, tokenized assets, and structural demand driving a transition from speculative trade to institutional-grade investment.
Ethereum bull market

24K-Production/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

As Ethereum (ETH-USD) challenges the key $2600 resistance level, the technical setup is for a powerful long-term breakout rally. This is accompanied by a very strong set of fundamental circumstances that support the technicals. My short-term target is approximately $5000, intermediate-term $10-12,000, and longer-term $54,000.

Steven Vincent has been studying and trading the markets since 1998 and is a member of the Market Technicians Association. He is proprietor of BullBear Trading which provides market technical analysis, timing and guidance to subscribers. He focuses on intermediate to long term swing trading. When he is not charting and analyzing the markets, he’s the author and thought leader at The Singularity Project.

