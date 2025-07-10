As Ethereum (ETH-USD) challenges the key $2600 resistance level, the technical setup is for a powerful long-term breakout rally. This is accompanied by a very strong set of fundamental circumstances that support the technicals. My short-term target is approximately $5000, intermediate-term $10-12,000, and longer-term $54,000.
Ethereum: Beginning Of A Large Long-Term Breakout Rally (Technical Analysis)
Summary
- Ethereum is breaking out above $2,600 with a high-conviction technical setup, signaling the start of a potential multi-year bull phase with projected upside targets of $5K, $10K–$12K, and even $54K.
- A favorable political shift is fueling the rally: President Trump has designated crypto a strategic asset, dismantled anti-crypto regulatory forces, and appointed a White House advisor for crypto policy.
- Institutional adoption is accelerating as BlackRock and Fidelity pour hundreds of millions into ETH spot ETFs weekly. Ethereum is also becoming the backbone of tokenized financial instruments.
- Fundamentals and technicals are aligned: Ethereum is not just seeing capital inflows—it’s taking out its 200-day and 200-week EMAs, monthly RSI is launching off historic rally zones, and the ETH/BTC ratio is turning decisively in ETH’s favor.
- Ethereum is the financial operating system for the emerging Intelligence Economy, with real-world use cases, tokenized assets, and structural demand driving a transition from speculative trade to institutional-grade investment.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ETH-USD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
I'm building technology on the Ethereum blockchain
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.