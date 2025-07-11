Voss Capital Q1 2025 Letter To Partners

Jul. 10, 2025
Voss Capital
Summary

  • Despite Q1 2025 losses, our fund outperformed small-cap benchmarks and remains positioned for long-term alpha through disciplined stock selection and risk management.
  • We initiated major positions in Flywire (FLYW) and SharkNinja (SN), both trading at narrative-driven discounts with strong fundamentals and multi-year growth potential.
  • Flywire is rebounding with diversified revenues, improving margins, and a compelling valuation, while SharkNinja boasts innovation, global expansion, and margin upside.
  • We are accumulating high-quality compounders during market dislocations, confident that narrative shifts and operational execution will drive significant upside over time.

Dear Partners,

In Q1 2025, the Voss Value Fund, LP and the Voss Value Offshore Fund, Ltd. both returned -7.3% to investors net of fees and expenses, compared to -9.5% total return for the Russell 2000 (RTY

Voss Capital is a long-short hedge fund focused on value oriented special situations.

