Back in April, I initiated coverage on Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD). It’s a very complicated stock with its focus on royalties and stream rights, but contrasting it to actual active gold miners, I thought it was quite an interesting option to
Royal Gold's Acquisitions Are Not As Dilutive As They Seem
Summary
- Royal Gold's recent acquisitions of Sandstorm Gold and Horizon Copper increase future gold and copper exposure but require patience as many assets are pre-production.
- Despite the stock sell-off due to perceived dilution, the Sandstorm deal is less dilutive than it appears and offers significant long-term growth potential at a reasonable valuation.
- Record Q1 earnings and high margins highlight Royal Gold's strong current performance, while the Solaris copper deal further diversifies future revenue streams.
- I reiterate my Buy rating for long-term investors willing to wait, as Royal Gold is positioning itself as a leader in passive gold and copper interests.
