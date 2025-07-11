SharkNinja: Poised For Margin Expansion In A Fast-Changing Competitive Landscape

Jul. 10, 2025 9:35 PM ETSharkNinja, Inc. (SN) StockSN
Voss Capital
318 Followers

Summary

  • We significantly increased our SharkNinja (SN) position, viewing it as a category leader with innovation, brand strength, and global growth potential.
  • SN’s margin expansion is driven by high R&D and marketing investments, operating leverage, and a growing direct-to-consumer sales mix.
  • International expansion, tariff resilience, and strong product launches position SN for upside surprises in revenue, margins, and valuation.
  • Upcoming index inclusion and a proven management team with a 20%+ CAGR track record further support our bullish outlook on SN.

Boy balancing on gaming devices

Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision via Getty Images

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

During the “liquidation day” tariff malaise, we significantly upsized our position in SharkNinja (NYSE:SN). We view SN as a secularly growing category leader with

This article was written by

Voss Capital
318 Followers
Voss Capital is a long-short hedge fund focused on value oriented special situations.

Recommended For You

About SN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News