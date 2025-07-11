Summary
- We significantly increased our SharkNinja (SN) position, viewing it as a category leader with innovation, brand strength, and global growth potential.
- SN’s margin expansion is driven by high R&D and marketing investments, operating leverage, and a growing direct-to-consumer sales mix.
- International expansion, tariff resilience, and strong product launches position SN for upside surprises in revenue, margins, and valuation.
- Upcoming index inclusion and a proven management team with a 20%+ CAGR track record further support our bullish outlook on SN.
The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.
During the “liquidation day” tariff malaise, we significantly upsized our position in SharkNinja (NYSE:SN). We view SN as a secularly growing category leader with
This article was written by
Voss Capital is a long-short hedge fund focused on value oriented special situations.