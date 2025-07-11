Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 8, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Aida Orphan - Vice President of Investor Relations

Harmit J. Singh - Executive VP & Chief Financial & Growth Officer

Michelle D. Gass - CEO, President & Director

Conference Call Participants

Alexandra Ann Straton - Morgan Stanley, Research Division

Brooke Siler Roach - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division

Christopher Michael Nardone - BofA Securities, Research Division

Dana Lauren Telsey - Telsey Advisory Group LLC

Jay Daniel Sole - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

Laurent Andre Vasilescu - BNP Paribas Exane, Research Division

Matthew Robert Boss - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Oliver Chen - TD Cowen, Research Division

Paul David Kearney - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division

Paul Lawrence Lejuez - Citigroup Inc., Research Division

Peter Clement McGoldrick - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Levi Strauss & Co. Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Earnings Conference Call for the period ending June 1, 2025. [Operator Instructions] This conference call is being recorded and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without written permission from the company. This conference call is being broadcast over the Internet, and a replay of the webcast will be accessible for 1 quarter on the company's website, levistrauss.com. I would now like to turn the call over to Aida Orphan, Vice President of Investor Relations at Levi Strauss & Co.

Aida Orphan

Thank you for joining us on the call today to discuss the results for our second quarter fiscal 2025. Joining me on today's call are Michelle Gass, our President and CEO; and Harmit Singh, our Chief Financial and Growth Officer. We have posted complete Q2 financial results in our earnings release on the IR section of our