Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSX:CLS:CA) has climbed 74% following my first bullish call, and it’s up 60% from the second call, yet the core thesis remains surprisingly underpriced, but disciplined investors should accumulate
Celestica's Q2 Earnings Could Unlock The Next Pullback Buy
Summary
- Celestica has climbed 74% since the first call, yet its EV/Sales remains ~44% below peer average, signaling asymmetry.
- Q2 consensus EPS is $1.22 with 10 estimate upgrades and zero downgrades, highlighting strong analyst confidence and momentum.
- Record adjusted operating margin of 7.1% and trailing twelve-month ROIC of 31.5% prove durable cash flow quality.
- Cash cycle days improved from 74 to 69 while customer deposits fell to $472M, showing deeper contract trust and efficiency.
- Forward P/E compresses from ~32x to ~26x FY26, positioning Celestica’s sticky AI flywheel for multiple expansion on execution.
