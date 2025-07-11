FETH: The Ethereum Hype Has Merit
Summary
- Ethereum has underperformed Bitcoin significantly since the launch of spot ETH ETFs in the US, declining 22% versus Bitcoin's 64% gain.
- Despite Ethereum's lagging price action, some investors and companies, like Bit Digital, are making sizable bets on ETH over BTC.
- There is some merit to the recent hype surrounding ETH given stablecoin footprint, stablecoin transfer volume, and tokenized asset trends.
- The Fidelity Ethereum ETF is my preferred ETH-proxy due to its reasonable fee and custody self-reliance.
