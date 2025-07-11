A major burden in life science remains the cost associated with drug development. Estimated at $1B to bring a drug from preclinical research to commercialization, solutions are needed to reduce those costs. Among these solutions, Model-Informed Drug Development (MIDD) is one of
Certara: Ideally Positioned To Benefit From IT Innovation In Life Sciences
Summary
- Certara is a leader in Model-Informed Drug Development (MIDD), offering essential software and services that reduce drug development costs and time.
- The company's diversified software portfolio and growing client base drive consistent revenue growth, with software revenue accelerating thanks to the Chemaxon acquisition.
- Certara's financials are strong, with stable cash flow, a healthy balance sheet, and a price-to-book ratio below the sector average, suggesting undervaluation.
- Certara's growth prospects and positioning in a rapidly expanding market make it a Buy for healthcare IT exposure.
