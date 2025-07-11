Celestica Is Very Likely To Beat Q2 Earnings

Summary

  • Celestica's HPS sub-segment is driving structural margin expansion and higher profitability, supporting my continued bullish stance despite recent stock outperformance.
  • Consensus Q2 estimates appear conservative given Celestica's strong track record of earnings beats and ongoing share gains with hyperscalers, setting up for another positive surprise.
  • The new ES1500 networking switch provides a strong future growth narrative that should boost investor sentiment and lead to positive forward earnings revisions.
  • Valuation multiples are elevated, but I believe further EPS growth and margin expansion justify a 21% upside potential over the next 12-16 months.
  • Despite the massive run-up, the stock remains a "Buy" as its core AI-driven momentum is intact and poised to beat near-term expectations.

Entrance of Celestica Inc. in Newmarket, Ontario, Canada.

JHVEPhoto

My Thesis Update

I initiated my investment coverage of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSX:CLS:CA) stock in March last year with a "Buy" rating, citing the firm's strong AI-driven business momentum amid healthy balance sheet and margin expansion opportunities

Oakoff Investments is a personal portfolio manager and a quantitative research analyst with 5 years helping readers find a reasonable balance between growth and value by sharing proprietary Wall Street information.

He leads the investing group Beyond the Wall Investing with features that include: a fundamentals-based portfolio, weekly analysis on insights from institutional investors, regular alerts for short-term trade ideas based on technical signals, ticker feedback by request from readers, and community chat. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CLS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

