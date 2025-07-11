Meta's Aggressive Hiring Sprees May Further Drive Its Rally

Summary

  • META's recently fast/furious rally has outpaced its robust fundamentals, with valuations now overstretched compared to its historical averages and peers.
  • Its AI-driven growth and aggressive talent acquisition support the social media/advertising giant's long-term ambitions, albeit triggering a minimal margin of safety at current levels.
  • While META's technical indicators suggest sustained upward momentum in the near-term, the stock market's overly exuberant sentiment may trigger near-term volatility.
  • This is especially since it remains to be seen what H2'25 may bring, given the recently finalized tariffs and the uncertain H2'25 macroeconomic outlook.
  • We shall discuss the caveats linked to our reiterated META Buy rating in further detail.

skynesher/E+ via Getty Images

META's Recent Rally Has Occurred Overly Fast & Furious - Wait For A Dip Buying Opportunity

We previously covered Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) (META:CA) in May 2025, discussing how its raised AI related

I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

