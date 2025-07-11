As we head into the second half of the year, expect record stock buyback activity for companies in the S&P 500. While we wait for official numbers to come out for Q2, which just closed last Monday, June 30, the year was
Buybacks Reach Record Highs As Q2 Earnings Season Approaches
Summary
- Q1 2025 buybacks reached a record $293B, with analysts expecting 2025 total buybacks to hit $1T.
- The top 20 S&P 500 companies continue to dominate buyback activity, although more S&P 500 companies are now repurchasing stock.
- Globally, the number of buyback announcements remains historically low despite record dollar levels, with 164 announcements in Q2.
