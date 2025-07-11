Albeit the move has been mostly recovered by now, the past week's pullback from fresh all-time highs has resulted in investor sentiment shifting lower. The latest gauge from the weekly AAII survey showed 41.4% of respondents reporting as bullish, down
Back-To-Back Bulls
Summary
- Albeit the move has been mostly recovered by now, the past week's pullback from fresh all-time highs has resulted in investor sentiment shifting lower.
- Even though the bull-bear spread was lower this week and current levels are far from earning any superlatives, the still positive reading did mark the first back-to-back positive readings in the spread since the last week of January.
- Since the April lows, retail investors have been fading the S&P 500's recovery back up to record highs, with June only marking a minor shift back toward bullishness among this investor base.
