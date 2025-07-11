For far too long, Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) traded as a forgotten technology company and has recently been breaking out to the upside. CSCO was once looked at as having the potential to become the first $1 trillion company, but
Cisco: No Longer A Forgotten Technology Company And Is Going Much Higher
Summary
- Cisco is breaking out after years of stagnation, driven by data center buildouts, AI tailwinds, and a diversified software/subscription revenue mix.
- Shares remain undervalued despite strong profitability, robust capital returns, and accelerating recurring revenue; the market is mispricing Cisco's growth and shareholder focus.
- Recent results highlight surging security/software growth, major AI infrastructure orders, and strategic partnerships, positioning Cisco as a leader in AI networking and security.
- I expect Cisco to continue rallying, potentially breaking all-time highs as hyperscaler CapEx rises and the company capitalizes on AI and network infrastructure trends.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CSCO, PLTR, NVDA, KO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor or professional. This article is my own personal opinion and is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. The investments and strategies discussed within this article are solely my personal opinions and commentary on the subject. This article has been written for research and educational purposes only. Anything written in this article does not take into account the reader’s particular investment objectives, financial situation, needs, or personal circumstances and is not intended to be specific to you. Investors should conduct their own research before investing to see if the companies discussed in this article fit into their portfolio parameters. Just because something may be an enticing investment for myself or someone else, it may not be the correct investment for you.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.