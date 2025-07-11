Chart Of The Day: Stocks? Check. Gold? Check. Bitcoin? Check

  • Bitcoin just blew through its old high yesterday. It rose more than 4% to around $113,700, before easing back.
  • A key long-term factor behind this is the Trump Administration’s friendlier regulatory approach to Bitcoin and other cryptos. That’s driving an increasing amount of institutional, corporate, and “mainstream money” into the asset class.
  • The result is a flood of money heading into alternative stores of value of all types. That includes gold, silver, and cryptocurrencies.

By Mike Larson

Stocks? They recently hit all-time highs. Gold? It recently hit all-time highs (so did copper). Now, it’s Bitcoin’s turn!

The benchmark cryptocurrency just blew through its old high yesterday. It rose more than 4% to around $113,700, before easing

