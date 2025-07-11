Private Market Access Without The Hassle

Jul. 11, 2025 5:41 AM ETBIZD, GPZ
VanEck
4.85K Followers

Summary

  • Private markets are growing rapidly. Just ten years ago, they represented around $4 trillion in assets. Today that number has grown to about $15 trillion, and industry estimates maintain that pace of growth into the next decade.
  • VanEck’s BDC Income ETF offers simple and efficient access to this market by investing in a portfolio of publicly traded business development companies.
  • Another way to tap into the growth of private markets is by investing in the companies that operate and manage the funds behind it.

A direct above and personal perspective shot of mother and daughter managing home budget at home with the aid of A.I. financial app at home.

Images By Tang Ming Tung

Private markets have surged to $15T, but access remains complex. We explore two ways to gain exposure to private credit and asset managers without traditional hurdles.

Private markets are growing rapidly. Just ten years ago, they

This article was written by

VanEck
4.85K Followers
VanEck’s mission is to offer investors intelligently designed investment strategies that capitalize on targeted market opportunities. VanEck seeks to provide long-term competitive performance through active and index strategies based on creative investment approaches and portfolio delivery.At VanEck we are driven by innovation, our hallmark since the company’s founding in 1955. Our efficiently-constructed investment strategies benefit from our experience and in-depth knowledge of targeted asset classes. Our actively managed VanEck Funds target natural resource equities and commodities, emerging market equities, global fixed income, and liquid alternatives. Security selection is the cornerstone of our approach to managing these funds. Our index-based VanEck Vectors ETFs are purpose-built, aimed at either providing exposure to asset classes that are underrepresented in investor portfolios or offering a superior approach to established investment categories. We offer unique, actively managed investment portfolios in hard assets, emerging markets, precious metals including gold, and other alternative asset classes. Headquartered in New York City, we have a network of offices worldwide, including offices in Sydney (Australia), Shanghai (China), Frankfurt (Germany), Madrid (Spain), and Pfaeffikon (Switzerland).Disclosure: https://www.vaneck.com/seeking-alpha-terms-and-conditions/

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BIZD--
VanEck BDC Income ETF
GPZ--
VanEck Alternative Asset Manager ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News