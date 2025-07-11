Aker Solutions ASA (AKRTF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCPK:AKRTF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 11, 2025 3:00 AM ET

Idar Eikrem - Executive VP & CFO

Kjetel Rokseth Digre - Chief Executive Officer

Preben Ørbeck - Head of Investor Relations

Preben Ørbeck

Good morning, and welcome to Aker Solutions presentation of our second quarter and half year results. My name is Preben Orbeck, and I'm the Head of Investor Relations. Joining me today is our CEO, Kjetel Digre; and our CFO, Idar Eikrem. They will take you through the main developments of the quarter and the first half of 2025. After the presentation, we have time for questions. Those of you who are following the webcast can submit your questions via the online platform. And with that, I leave the floor to Kjetelel Digre.

Kjetel Rokseth Digre

Thank you, Preben, and welcome to everyone in -- as always, let me start the presentation with the main messages for today. First and foremost, I'm pleased to see that we continue to deliver solid financial results. The second quarter revenue was NOK 15.2 billion, which is a growth of about 20% compared with the same period last year. And the EBITDA margin for the quarter was 8.3%. and I'm especially impressed by our life cycle segment, delivering 30% growth with improved margins. This is a result, not only driven by strong execution, but also continuous focus on improvements.

In the Renewables and Field Development segment, the legacy lump-sum projects continue to be a drag on margins. The projects are scheduled for sailaway in the second half of 2025 and commercial discussions with clients and subcontractors are ongoing. During the quarter, we continued to have high activity across our locations and markets. The Aker BP portfolio is progressing as planned with several important milestones met in the quarter. I would also