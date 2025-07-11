Carlyle Secured Lending: No Margin Of Safety (Rating Downgrade)

Summary

  • Carlyle Secured Lending's portfolio quality deteriorated in 1Q25, with non-accruals rising and net investment income dropping 25% year-over-year.
  • The dividend payout ratio hit 100% (112.5% including supplemental), erasing the margin of safety and making the 12% yield unsustainable.
  • The Company trades at a 17% discount to NAV, reflecting market concerns about credit quality and dividend sustainability; a dividend cut appears likely.
  • Given these risks, I downgrade my rating on CGBD to 'Hold' and recommend a wait-and-see approach until credit metrics and payout ratios improve.

Carlyle Secured Lending Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) unfortunately experienced a substantial decrease in portfolio quality and in the dividend payout ratio in 1Q25, which might make the payment of the present dividend unsustainable.

The business development company paid out 100% of

A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

