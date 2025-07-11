Consensus Price Forecasts - Flight-To-Safety, Weak U.S. Dollar Boost Metals Prices

Markit
Summary

  • Gold and silver prices rallied early in June as war broke out between Israel and Iran, but subsequent news of a ceasefire limited the increase.
  • The London Bullion Market Association closing gold price briefly surged to a new all-time high of $3,435.35 per ounce on June 13 as Israel's attack on Iran triggered investors' flight to safety.
  • The Platts-assessed European cobalt metal price held at $16/lb throughout much of June, bolstered by the extended DRC cobalt export ban.

Rolled metal warehouse. Many packs of metal bars on the shelves

Nordroden

The take

Gold and silver prices rallied early in June as war broke out between Israel and Iran, but subsequent news of a ceasefire limited the increase. Consensus price targets for 2025–29 for gold, silver, and platinum have been raised, with ongoing geopolitical

