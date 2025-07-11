Commodities: OPEC+ Nearing The End Of Supply Hikes

Summary

  • Oil prices came under pressure yesterday with ICE Brent settling more than 2.2% lower, taking it back below US$70/bbl. The sell-off came despite reports suggesting that OPEC+ is near the end of its supply hikes.
  • This morning, prices have recouped some of this decline after President Trump said he plans to make a “major” statement on Russia on Monday.
  • US natural gas futures rallied yesterday, with front-month Henry Hub settling 3.8% higher on the day after the EIA reported a smaller-than-expected storage increase over the last week.

By Warren Patterson, Ewa Manthey

Energy - Oil falls while natural gas rallies

Oil prices came under pressure yesterday with ICE Brent settling more than 2.2% lower, taking it back below US$70/bbl. This morning, prices have recouped some of this decline

