Elkem ASA (ELKEF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Elkem ASA (OTCPK:ELKEF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 11, 2025 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Helge Aasen - Chief Executive Officer

Morten Viga - Chief Financial Officer

Odd-Geir Lyngstad - Vice President of Finance & Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Good morning, and welcome to Elkem's second quarter results presentation. My name is Odd-Geir Lyngstad, and I'm responsible for Investor Relations in Elkem. In today's presentation, we will go through the highlights for the second quarter and give you a market update with the outlook for the third quarter. CEO, Helge Aasen, will take us through this part of the presentation before CFO, Morten Viga, will present the financial results for the second quarter. We will open for Q&A after Helge and Morten's presentations. So with that, I will leave the word to CEO, Helge Aasen.

Helge Aasen

Thank you, Odd-Geir, and good morning, everyone, following this presentation. We have navigated through a relatively weak second quarter, and we've seen downward price pressure in several of Elkem's key markets. However, the operational performance has been good, and we've had generally high utilization rates due to good cost and market positions, very much supporting the financial result.

The EBITDA for the second quarter ended at NOK 803 million, which gives a margin of 10% for the group. And silicones is included in this number. If you exclude silicones, which has been reclassified as assets held for sale. The operating income was NOK 4.3 billion with an EBITDA close to NOK 547 million, and that results in a margin of 13%. The Silicon Products division result is impacted by weak demand and price pressure, especially coming from Chinese imports into the EU.

Carbon Solutions is also this quarter delivering a strong performance, although the EBITDA was lower than what we've