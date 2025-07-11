Akatsuki: TRIBE NINE To See End Of Service In November

Jul. 11, 2025 7:19 AM ETAkatsuki Inc. (AKAFF) StockAKAFF
Valkyrie Trading Society
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • TRIBE NINE's failure and upcoming end-of-service are a setback for investors who were hoping for new sales growth and related profits.
  • Akatsuki remains cash-rich and has capacity for several new game projects, with the Kaiju game as the next potential catalyst.
  • Positive developments in the venture portfolio and Japanese IPOs provide some earnings support, offsetting weak core gaming performance.
  • Execution has been disappointing. Investors will need to see at least one success with investing the war chest into games before it can make it into the acknowledged equity bridge.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of The Value Lab get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Gacha, an empty capsule toy held in your hand

35mmf2/iStock via Getty Images

Akatsuki (OTCPK:AKAFF) (ISIN:JP3107000006) is not in the best shape in terms of latest business development. The really quite bad news is that TRIBE NINE is going to be hit by the end of service towards the end

If you thought our angle on this company was interesting, you may want to check out our idea room, The Value Lab. We focus on long-only value ideas of interest to us, where we try to find international mispriced equities and target a portfolio yield of about 4%. We've done really well for ourselves over the last 5 years, but it took getting our hands dirty in international markets. If you are a value investor serious about protecting your wealth, our gang could help broaden your horizons and give some inspiration.

This article was written by

Valkyrie Trading Society
5.23K Followers

The Valkyrie Trading Society is a team of analysts sharing high conviction and obscure developed market ideas that are downside limited and likely to generate non-correlated and outsized returns in the context of the current economic environment and forces. They are long-only investors.

They lead the investing group The Value Lab where they offer members a portfolio with real time updates, chat to answer questions 24/7, regular global market news reports, feedback on member stock ideas, new trades monthly, quarterly earnings write-ups, and daily macro opinions.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AKAFF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AKAFF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AKAFF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News