A Quarter Without Much Change But Plenty Of Volatility

David Kotok
2.65K Followers

Summary

  • The end of the second quarter of 2025 saw slight rises in the 10-year Treasury yield but slight lowering of yields in the 10-year AAA muni yield.
  • On the Treasury side, we had plenty of volatility during the quarter, which came in the form of concern over tariffs.
  • Munis were also bothered in April by the volatility of Treasuries due to tariffs and Jay Powell's talk.
  • We do believe that the economy is slowing, and though tariff talks are keeping the Federal Reserve on hold for now, we do think that the Fed will most likely be cutting short-term rates later in the year.

Bar graph, chart and data, abstract stock market and exchange concept.

Torsten Asmus

By John R. Mousseau, CFA

The end of the second quarter of 2025 saw slight rises in the 10-year Treasury yield but slight lowering of yields in the 10-year AAA muni yield. When you look at the highs

