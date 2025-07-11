Next week, the Q2-2025 earnings season will begin in earnest as a barrage of S&P 500 companies report, starting with the Wall Street money center banks on Tuesday and Wednesday. Since earnings drive the market by supporting investor expectations, what should
Q2 2025 Earnings Season Preview
Summary
- Next week, the Q2-2025 earnings season will begin in earnest as a barrage of S&P 500 companies report.
- Over the last few months, according to data from S&P Global, the Q2-2025 earnings estimates have declined from $234/share in the original March 2024 estimate to $220/share as of June 15th.
- There are three core drivers to explain the steeper-than-normal downward revisions in Q2-2025 earnings.
