ElringKlinger AG (OTCPK:EGKLF) is making significant investments in the e-mobility industry, which could accelerate revenue growth in the near future. The company is also going through large transformations and reorganization plans that include the
ElringKlinger: E-Mobility, Transformation, And Quite Cheap
Summary
- ElringKlinger is investing heavily in e-mobility, positioning for accelerated revenue and FCF growth as the market expands at a 14.6% CAGR through 2030.
- Ongoing reorganization, including asset sales and exiting unprofitable segments, is expected to boost FCF and EBITDA margins in the coming years.
- The company’s shift away from combustion engines enhances its ESG profile, potentially attracting ESG-focused investors as this market rapidly grows.
- Despite risks from tariffs, interest rates, and family control, EGKLF trades at a significant discount to peers, offering attractive upside potential.
