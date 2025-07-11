A lot of us are chasing the next AI darling or EV stock, and that's perfectly normal. After all, those markets are on the rise, and maximizing returns on your investment is the entire point of buying stocks in the first place. But there's
Knowles Q2 2025 Preview: The Play Is On Margin Recovery And Momentum
Summary
- Knowles is a stable, undervalued industrial play with upside as its MedTech & Specialty Audio segment recovers and Precision Devices gains momentum.
- MSA margins have likely bottomed; improvement is expected as product mix normalizes and Syntiant volumes scale, making margin recovery a key Q2 catalyst.
- The PD segment is poised for growth, with strong bookings, a healthy backlog, and new specialty film products set to drive high-margin throughput in H2 FY25.
- At a 26% EV/EBITDA discount to peers and 20-35% potential upside, KN offers an attractive entry point, with execution in H2 as the main risk.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.