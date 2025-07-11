Matson (MATX) isn’t your typical shipping stock. It doesn’t chase scale like ZIM (ZIM) or spend heavily like Maersk (OTCPK:AMKBY). Instead, it focuses on high-value, niche routes — particularly Hawaii and China –Long Beach — and operates with
Matson: Boring, Profitable, Ignored
Summary
- Matson delivered a strong Q1, doubling net income and boosting margins through disciplined execution and strong China rates, not risky expansion.
- Risks are real: Q2 will be weaker with China volumes down 30%, tariffs biting, and logistics underperforming, but core business remains steady.
- Valuation is compelling—trading at a discount to peers with a PEG near zero, EV/EBITDA under 7x, and robust cash flow supporting dividends and buybacks.
- Matson is a boring but well-run shipping stock; not exciting, but with stability, capital returns, and niche strength, I lean 'buy' at these levels.
