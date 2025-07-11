I rate Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) a Hold, for capital appreciation-focused investors who are looking for long-term buy and hold investments. Over the past 10 years Blackstone has achieved extraordinary results, growing to be the world’s leading
Blackstone: Poised To Deliver Higher Revenues And Dividends
Summary
- Blackstone Inc. has had an extraordinary run over the past 10 years developing into the world's leading asset manager.
- BX Q1 saw revenue and net income decline, but assets under management and fee-related earnings grew, supporting a positive outlook for Q2.
- Blackstone’s scale, reputation, and institutional client base position it as the world’s leading alternative asset manager, driving long-term growth.
- Geopolitical risks and interest rate sensitivity remain, but improving deal flow and a favorable M&A environment support continued strong performance.
