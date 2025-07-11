Optical Cable Corporation: A Company-Changing Strategic Collaboration And New AI Beneficiary
Summary
- Optical Cable Corporation is a yet-to-be-discovered AI infrastructure play, poised to benefit from surging AI datacenter demand and capex.
- A new strategic collaboration with Lightera positions OCC to supply advanced fiber and copper cables for high-growth AI and datacenter applications.
- If OCC captures even 10% of Furukawa's forecasted revenue growth, it could see a dramatic earnings turnaround and over 350% upside potential.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OCC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.